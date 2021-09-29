Logo
Russia fines Google for failing to delete banned content
FILE PHOTO: Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

29 Sep 2021 10:04PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 10:02PM)
MOSCOW : A Moscow court on Wednesday fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google 6.5 million roubles (US$89,535) for not deleting content that Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the U.S. tech giant.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia threatened to block YouTube earlier on Wednesday after Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels were deleted.

(US$1 = 72.5975 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Maria Vasilyeva; editing by Tom Balmforth)

Source: Reuters

