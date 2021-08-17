Logo
Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content
FILE PHOTO: Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 Aug 2021 09:29PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 09:24PM)
MOSCOW : A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Alphabet Inc's Google 4 million roubles (US$54,444) for violating Russian rules on banned content.

The penalty comes amid a wider stand-off between Russia and so-called Big Tech, with Moscow routinely fining social media giants for failing to remove banned content and seeking to compel foreign technology companies to open offices and data centres in Russia.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

