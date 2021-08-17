Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content

MOSCOW : A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Alphabet Inc's Google 4 million roubles (US$54,444) for violating Russian rules on banned content.

The penalty comes amid a wider stand-off between Russia and so-called Big Tech, with Moscow routinely fining social media giants for failing to remove banned content and seeking to compel foreign technology companies to open offices and data centres in Russia.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

