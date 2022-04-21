Logo
Russia fines Google over YouTube 'fakes'
YouTube logo and Russian flag are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken Mar 1, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

21 Apr 2022 04:26PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 04:54PM)
Russia fined Alphabet Inc's Google 4 million roubles (US$50,000) for failing to delete what it terms "fake" information about its special operation in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday (Apr 21).

Russia's communications watchdog said earlier this month that it was taking steps to punish Google for "spreading fakes" on YouTube, and has previously warned the US company that it would be fined if it failed to comply.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

 

Source: Reuters/zl

