Russia fines Twitter 10 million rbls for not deleting banned content, says court
Russia fines Twitter 10 million rbls for not deleting banned content, says court

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Twitter logo is pictured in front of a displayed Russian flag in this illustration taken March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Dec 2021 04:54PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 04:51PM)
MOSCOW : Russia is fining Twitter 10 million roubles (US$136,173) for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, a Moscow court said on Thursday, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms.

Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March as a punitive measure for posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide, communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said.

Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour.

(US$1 = 73.4360 roubles)

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

