Russia fines Twitter again for not deleting banned content, says court

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Thursday (Dec 23) said it had fined Twitter 3 million roubles (US$40,920) for failing to delete content Russia deems illegal, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms.

Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March as a punitive measure for posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide, communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said.

Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour.