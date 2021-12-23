Logo
Business

Russia fines Twitter again for not deleting banned content, says court
Business

Russia fines Twitter again for not deleting banned content, says court

Russia fines Twitter again for not deleting banned content, says court

A 3D-printed Twitter logo is pictured in front of a displayed Russian flag in this illustration taken Mar 10, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

23 Dec 2021 04:29PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 04:40PM)
MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Thursday (Dec 23) said it had fined Twitter 3 million roubles (US$40,920) for failing to delete content Russia deems illegal, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms.

Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March as a punitive measure for posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide, communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said.

Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour.

 

Source: Reuters/zl

