Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia hikes key rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia hikes key rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

Russia hikes key rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows rolled Russian rouble banknotes on a table in Warsaw, Poland, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

28 Feb 2022 03:58PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 04:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20 per cent from 9.5 per cent on Monday (Feb 28) in an emergency move, and authorities told export-focused companies to sell foreign currency as the rouble tumbled to record lows.

"External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed," the central bank said in a statement.

"The increase of the key rate will ensure a rise in deposit rates to levels needed to compensate for the increased depreciation and inflation risks. This is needed to support financial and price stability and protect citizens' savings from depreciation."

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold a briefing at 1300 GMT (9pm, Singapore time), the bank said.

In another attempt to support the rouble, the central bank and the finance ministry also jointly ordered Russian exporting companies to sell 80 per cent of their foreign currency revenues on the market.

The recent moves add to a slew of measures announced since Thursday to support domestic markets, as the state scrambles to manage the broadening fallout from Western sanctions imposed in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Related:

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us