Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia proposes holding collective cybersecurity talks with EU -TASS
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia proposes holding collective cybersecurity talks with EU -TASS

Russia proposes holding collective cybersecurity talks with EU -TASS
FILE PHOTO: A Russian flag flies with the Spasskaya Tower of the Kremlin in the background in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia proposes holding collective cybersecurity talks with EU -TASS
FILE PHOTO: EU flags flutter in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
16 Dec 2021 06:59PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 06:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russia on Thursday proposed holding collective consultations on cybersecurity with the European Union, after successful talks with the Netherlands, France and Germany, the TASS news agency cited a special presidential envoy on cyber security as saying.

"Discussions with the Europeans have intensified recently," TASS quoted Andrey Krutskikh as saying. "Future plans include talks and consultations on information security with many European countries."

President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden discussed cybersecurity in recent talks.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us