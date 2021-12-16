Russia proposes holding collective cybersecurity talks with EU -TASS

MOSCOW : Russia on Thursday proposed holding collective consultations on cybersecurity with the European Union, after successful talks with the Netherlands, France and Germany, the TASS news agency cited a special presidential envoy on cyber security as saying.

"Discussions with the Europeans have intensified recently," TASS quoted Andrey Krutskikh as saying. "Future plans include talks and consultations on information security with many European countries."

President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden discussed cybersecurity in recent talks.

