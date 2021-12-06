Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine

Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine, as Argentina continues its inoculation campaign, in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

06 Dec 2021 06:29PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 06:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Argentina has approved Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday, citing Argentina's health ministry.

Argentina was one of the first countries to widely use Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, but delays in deliveries led the country in August to offer second doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to citizens who received a first dose of Russia's Sputnik V.

RDIF, which markets Sputnik V internationally, said a study in Argentina showed Sputnik Light was an "effective universal booster" when combined with vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics Inc.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us