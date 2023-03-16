Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia says it may take over Toyota plant in St Petersburg -TASS
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia says it may take over Toyota plant in St Petersburg -TASS

Russia says it may take over Toyota plant in St Petersburg -TASS

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Toyota Motor Corp automobile assembly plant in St. Petersburg, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

16 Mar 2023 08:03PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 08:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW :Japanese carmaker Toyota's St Petersburg plant may be transferred to the Russian state entity NAMI, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

"The transfer of Toyota's Russian asets to NAMI is being considered," Manturov was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a business congress.

NAMI, Russia's Central Automobile and Engine Research and Development Institute, has already snapped up plants from Renault and Nissan.

A Toyota spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.