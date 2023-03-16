Russia says it may take over Toyota plant in St Petersburg -TASS

MOSCOW :Japanese carmaker Toyota's St Petersburg plant may be transferred to the Russian state entity NAMI, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

"The transfer of Toyota's Russian asets to NAMI is being considered," Manturov was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a business congress.

NAMI, Russia's Central Automobile and Engine Research and Development Institute, has already snapped up plants from Renault and Nissan.

A Toyota spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.