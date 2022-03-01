Logo
Russia says Meta, Google should be held accountable for 'inciting war' -Ifax
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration taken, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

01 Mar 2022 09:05PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2022 09:05PM)
MOSCOW : Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said a system should be created to hold western tech giants, including Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet's Google, responsible for what it called "inciting war", the Interfax news agency reported.

State communications Roskomnadzor also demanded that foreign internet services stop discriminating against Russian media in Europe.

Google and Meta are among internet companies facing possible punitive measures in Russia after failing to open local offices and take other measures required by a communications law.

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Source: Reuters

