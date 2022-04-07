Logo
Russia takes punitive measures against Google over YouTube 'fakes'
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/

07 Apr 2022 04:39PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 04:39PM)
Russia's communications watchdog said on Thursday it was taking punitive measures against Google, including a ban on advertising the platform and its information resources, for allegedly violating Russian law.

The Roskomnadzor watchdog accused YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media globally from using its platform, of becoming "one of the key platforms spreading fakes (fake images) about the course of (Russia's) special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation".

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

