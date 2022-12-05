Putin ally joins tech giant Yandex

MOSCOW: A long-time ally of President Vladimir Putin, Alexei Kudrin, said Monday (Dec 5) he will be joining Yandex as the Kremlin seeks to tighten its grip on Russia's top technology giant.

The announcement from the former finance minister comes after months of instability at the internet company, with employees fleeing due to the military offensive in Ukraine and its founder hit by Western sanctions.

Russia's top internet company and most popular search engine is being divided into Russian and international businesses because of Western penalties.

Analysts say that the move will cement government control over what was once seen as one of Russia's top success stories.

Last week Kudrin announced he was stepping down as head of Russia's Audit Chamber to focus on private initiatives with "significant impact on people".

"I accepted an offer from Yandex to become a corporate development adviser," Kudrin said on Monday.

He added that in his role he will work to "ensure the long-term and sustainable development of the company on all markets, including international ones".

Kudrin is expected to oversee the operations of the restructured company, while its founder, Arkady Volozh, who was hit by EU sanctions in June, will develop a number of Yandex businesses outside Russia.

In recent years Russian authorities have steadily ramped up control over the internet - once considered the last bastion of free speech.

All major media organisations are already either state-owned or closely toe the Kremlin line.