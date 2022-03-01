Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia tells TikTok not to recommend military content to minors
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia tells TikTok not to recommend military content to minors

Russia tells TikTok not to recommend military content to minors

FILE PHOTO: Printed TikTok logos are seen in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

01 Mar 2022 03:57AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2022 04:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia's communications regulator on Monday demanded TikTok stop including military-related content in recommended posts for minors, in an announcement shared in its official Telegram channel.

The regulator Roskomnadzor said it had identified content on the video-sharing app related to Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine and that a lot of it was anti-Russian in character.

TikTok is popular with younger users and also has a version aimed towards children under 13. It was not clear exactly what was meant in saying TikTok was recommending content specifically to minors. The company has recently said it is testing age-rated content restrictions.

The app, which was originally known for lip-syncing videos and viral dance trends, has been widely used to document events and share news in the run-up to and during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It has also seen the spread of misleading footage about the conflict.

Russia, which has fined tech firms and hobbled their services in the country during a long stand-off with Big Tech platforms, has ramped up restrictions during the conflict.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story fixes typo in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and the Moscow bureau; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us