Business

Russia temporarily halts gas supply to Armenia for planned maintenance
Russia temporarily halts gas supply to Armenia for planned maintenance

Russia temporarily halts gas supply to Armenia for planned maintenance

FILE PHOTO: Model of natural gas pipeline and Russian flag, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

01 May 2023 04:36PM (Updated: 01 May 2023 04:39PM)
Russia temporarily halted gas supplies to Armenia on Monday for four days to conduct planned maintenance on a major gas pipeline, Gazprom Armenia said in a statement.

Russia is Armenia's main gas supplier, shipping 2.6 billion cubic metres to the country last year.

In a statement, Gazprom Armenia - a subsidiary of Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom - said it was temporarily suspending gas exports from 8 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on Monday May 1 until 8 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday May 4.

It said maintenance work was being carried out on a section of the 'North Caucasus-Transcaucasia' gas pipeline in Russia's southern Stavropol region and that it would use reserves to continue supplying gas to consumers in Armenia.

Source: Reuters

