Russia threatens to fine Wikipedia if it doesn't delete 'false information'
Russia threatens to fine Wikipedia if it doesn't delete 'false information'

FILE PHOTO: Russian flag flies with the Spasskaya Tower of Moscow's Kremlin in the background in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

05 Apr 2022 04:48PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 04:48PM)
Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Tuesday it wanted Wikipedia to remove "material with inaccurate information of public interest" about the situation in Ukraine.

The regulator accused Wikipedia of hosting false information on what Russia calls its "special operation" in Ukraine and on the actions of Russia's military too.

According to Russian law, the owner of an Internet resource that does not delete illegal information when asked to do so by Roskomnadzor can be fined up to 4 million roubles ($48,120.30), the regulator said.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that has been met with fierce Ukrainian resistance and Western sanctions.

($1 = 83.1250 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters reporters)

Source: Reuters

