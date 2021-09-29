Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia threatens YouTube block after RT TV's German channels are deleted
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia threatens YouTube block after RT TV's German channels are deleted

Russia threatens YouTube block after RT TV's German channels are deleted

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Sep 2021 03:50PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 03:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russia on Wednesday threatened to block Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube after Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels were deleted a day earlier and said it was weighing possible retaliation against the German media.

YouTube said on Tuesday that RT's channels had breached its COVID misinformation policy, a move Russia's Foreign Ministry described as "unprecedented information aggression" in a statement late on Wednesday.

The ministry said Russian authorities had been approached with "a proposal to develop and take retaliatory measures against the YouTube hosting service and the German media."

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday it had written to Google and demanded that the restrictions be lifted and warned that Russia could seek to partially or fully restrict access to YouTube if it failed to comply.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us