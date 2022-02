China says it opposes sanctions after SWIFT ban on Russian banks

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry on Monday (Feb 28) reiterated its opposition to the use of what it calls illegal and unilateral sanctions, after Western countries moved to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular daily news briefing, also brushed off a call from the White House on Sunday for China to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying that China always stands on the side of peace and justice and decides its position on the merits.

China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion, and has repeatedly called for negotiations while acknowledging what it describes as Russia's legitimate security concerns.

Western countries have been ratcheting up sanctions that are intensifying pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.