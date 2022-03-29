Logo
Russia-Ukraine conflict to have huge impact on global steel demand -Japan steel group
FILE PHOTO: A production line of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.'s Kimitsu steel plant is pictured in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

29 Mar 2022 02:13PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 02:13PM)
TOKYO : The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which are exporters of steel products, will have a huge impact on global steel demand and trade if it lasts for a long time, the head of a Japanese steel industry group said on Tuesday.

The recent plunge in yen against the U.S. dollar poses a serious challenge to Japanese manufacturers as some industries have not overcome deflation pressure to pass on rising costs, Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Eiji Hashimoto also told a news conference.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

