Business

Russia's Wildberries plans to almost double turnover in 2022: Interfax
Business

Packages of Wildberries online retailer are seen at a pickup point in Moscow, Russia on Dec 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)

07 Sep 2022 10:17PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 11:02PM)
Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries plans to nearly double its turnover in 2022, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday (Sep 7), citing the company's finance chief.

"Wildberries plans to reach turnover of 1.5 trillion roubles (US$24.7 billion) this year", Interfax quoted Vladimir Bakin as saying.

Wildberries's gross merchandise value (GMV) - a measure of transaction volumes and a key industry gauge - jumped 93 per cent to 844 billion roubles in 2021.

Its first-half turnover rose 94 per cent year on year to 628.7 billion roubles.

Wildberries started out as an online platform reselling clothes from the likes of German mail order group Otto and now supplies everything from electronics to kitchenware, its success turning founder Tatyana Bakalchuk into Russia's richest woman.

Source: Reuters/st

