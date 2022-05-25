Logo
Russia will start a pilot project for 'digital' rouble from April - cbank
Russia will start a pilot project for 'digital' rouble from April - cbank

FILE PHOTO: Rouble coin plunges into water in this illustration taken, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 May 2022 07:07PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 07:07PM)
Russia will start a pilot project using its "digital" rouble with real customers and real transactions from April 2023, its central bank said on Wednesday, adding that the project would run ahead of the initial schedule.

With Western sanctions cutting off Russia from large parts of the global financial system, Moscow is looking for alternative ways to make key payments both at home and abroad. In April, Moscow planned to have the "digital" rouble capable of making international payments ready by next year.

Source: Reuters

