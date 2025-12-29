Logo
Russian billionaire Potanin acquires minority stake in cloud provider Selectel
Chief Executive of Nornickel company Vladimir Potanin attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, October 14, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS

29 Dec 2025 05:40PM
MOSCOW, ‌Dec 29 : Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin has acquired a 25 per cent stake in a top IT infrastructure provider through companies he controls, one of the ‌firms, T-Technologies, said on ‌Monday.

Catalytic People, a joint venture between Potanin's holding company Interros and T-Technologies, the owner of online lender T-Bank, has purchased a ‍25 per cent stake in Selectel, valued at some 16 billion roubles ($206 million).

Potanin, CEO of Russian metals company Nornickel ​and its ‌largest shareholder, has expanded his investments in the technology sector, ​acquiring a 9.95 per cent stake in internet ⁠giant Yandex, often ‌dubbed "Russia's Google", earlier this ​year.

Selectel's revenue for the first nine months of 2025 grew ‍by 42 per cent year-on-year to 13.5 billion ⁠roubles, T-Technologies said.

($1 = 77.4000 roubles)

(Reporting ​by Reuters; Writing ‌by Lucy Papachristou; ‍editing ​by Guy Faulconbridge)

Source: Reuters
