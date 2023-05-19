Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russian billionaires bid for stake in Yandex's local assets -Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russian billionaires bid for stake in Yandex's local assets -Bloomberg News

Russian billionaires bid for stake in Yandex's local assets -Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian technology giant Yandex is on display at the company's headquarters in Moscow, Russia December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

19 May 2023 04:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Technology company Yandex has received bids from Russian billionaires for a stake of about half of the company's local business, valuing it at over $7 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Yandex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Billionaires Vladimir Potanin and Vagit Alekperov bid for at least a 51 per cent controlling stake in Yandex's Russian business, which they value at about 560 billion roubles ($7.21 billion) to 600 billion roubles, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

The board of Yandex might discuss the bids next week when it meets in Dubai, the report added.

The Kremlin will need to sign off on the final group of buyers, Bloomberg said.

Since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022 Yandex, often dubbed "Russia's Google", has struggled to balance pressures from Western investors and is also appealing to a Nasdaq plan to delist its stock.

Yandex's primary advertising competitor, Alphabet Inc's Google, stopped selling online advertising in Russia last year.

The company also sold its news aggregator platform Yandex News and content recommendation service Yandex Zen to its Russian rival VK in 2022.

($1 = 77.7205 roubles)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.