Russian court fines Apple for not deleting two podcasts, RIA reports

MOSCOW : A Moscow court on Tuesday fined U.S. technology giant Apple 3.6 million roubles ($36,889) for refusing to remove two podcasts that contained "information aimed at destabilising the political situation in Russia", the RIA news agency reported.

Russia has fined several foreign companies for not removing content in the past few years in what critics say is a campaign by the Kremlin to restrict the influence of Western technology companies, especially since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022.

($1 = 97.5955 roubles)