Russian court fines Twitter for not deleting banned content - Ifax
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

28 Apr 2022 05:02PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 05:02PM)
A Russian court has fined social media network Twitter 3 million roubles ($41,000) for not removing banned content from its site, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

The fine was imposed after Twitter failed to delete content banned in Russia including posts with instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails, Interfax said, citing the court.

Earlier, Interfax reported that Russia fined U.S. internet giant Google the same amount for refusing to remove banned content from video-sharing site YouTube.

($1 = 72.7230 roubles)

Source: Reuters

