MOSCOW : Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Thursday reported a more than 500 per cent jump in full-year core earnings to 40.1 billion roubles ($459.34 million), helped by the improved monetisation of marketplace operations and expansion of its fintech services.

For 2025, Ozon said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) to rise to 70-90 billion roubles.

($1 = 87.3000 roubles)