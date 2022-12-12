Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russian e-scooter firm Whoosh sees IPO price at bottom of range
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russian e-scooter firm Whoosh sees IPO price at bottom of range

Russian e-scooter firm Whoosh sees IPO price at bottom of range

FILE PHOTO: Electric scooters are parked at a station in Moscow, Russia June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

12 Dec 2022 11:33PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 12:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW :Russian electric scooter company Whoosh said on Monday it expected its initial public offering (IPO) price in Moscow to be 185 roubles ($2.94) per share, at the bottom of an estimated range announced last week.

It said the total size of the IPO, which would be Russia's first since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, would be around 2.3 billion roubles.

Although modest in size, Whoosh's stock market debut will be seen as a key test of the health of Russia's capital markets more than nine months after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow for its actions in Ukraine, cutting much of Russia's financial sector off from Western investment.

Whoosh said its market capitalisation after the IPO and an additional issue of 2.1 billion roubles could reach 20.6 billion roubles ($332.12 million).

Whoosh CEO Dmitry Chuyko said the company had decided to refine the transaction price and some other parameters following meetings with potential investors and after seeing "concrete interest" from leading Russian investment funds.

"We are sure that the proposed IPO price will provide potential investors with additional comfort and at the same time will enable us to attract first class Russian funds into the company's capital," Chuyko said in a statement.

($1 = 62.0250 roubles)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.