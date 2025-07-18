Russian lawmaker says WhatsApp is a security threat and should prepare to leave the Russian market

MOSCOW :WhatsApp should prepare to leave the Russian market, a lawmaker who regulates the IT sector said on Friday, warning that the messaging app owned by Meta Platforms is very likely to be put on a list of restricted software.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last month signed a law authorising the development of a state-backed messaging app integrated with government services, as Moscow strives to reduce its dependence on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the lower house of parliament's information technology committee, said in a statement on Telegram that the state-backed app, MAX, could gain market share should WhatsApp, used by 68 per cent of Russians each day, leave.

"It's time for WhatsApp to prepare to leave the Russian market," Gorelkin said, noting that Meta is designated as an extremist organisation in Russia.

The company's Facebook and Instagram social media platforms have been banned in Russia since 2022 when Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT

Anton Nemkin, a member of the parliament's IT committee, said WhatsApp's fate in Russia was predetermined.

"The presence of such a service in Russia's digital space is, in fact, a legal breach of national security," the TASS news agency quoted Nemkin as saying.

Asked if WhatsApp might leave Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said all services must abide by Russian law.

Russia has long sought to establish what it calls digital sovereignty by promoting home-grown services. Its push to replace foreign tech platforms became more urgent as some Western companies pulled out of the Russian market after 2022.

The Kremlin this week published a list of instructions from Putin, including an order to introduce additional restrictions on the use in Russia of software, including communication services, produced in so-called "unfriendly countries" that have imposed sanctions against Russia.

Putin gave a deadline of September 1. Gorelkin, referring to Putin's order, said WhatsApp was likely to be among those communication services restricted.

Gorelkin said he expected Telegram, founded by Russian-born Pavel Durov, to avoid being banned, provided it complies with Russian law.

Telegram has started the procedure for creating a Russian legal entity, according to an update from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor this week.