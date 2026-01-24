Russian military intelligence hackers likely behind December cyberattacks on Polish energy targets, researchers say

Jan 23 : A notorious Russian military intelligence hacking unit with a track record of destructive cyber operations was likely behind the large cyberattacks that targeted Poland’s power system in late December, researchers said Friday.

Researchers with Slovakia-based ESET analyzed malware used during the attack and determined that it was the work of the hacking unit, tracked widely as Sandworm, based on how the group has operated in the past and code overlaps with other destructive cyberattacks carried out by the group over the years, the researchers said in a blog post.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hackers attempted to deploy a piece of malware dubbed DynoWiper that would have destroyed files on targeted computer systems and rendered them inoperable, according to the researchers.

“We’re not aware of any successful disruption occurring as a result of this attack,” the researchers said, echoing Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s January 15 claim that the attacks were unsuccessful.

Milosz Motyka, Poland’s energy minister, told reporters January 13 that the cyberattack on the country’s power system in the final week of December was the strongest attack on the energy infrastructure in years.

Sandworm, which has been attributed to Russian military intelligence by the U.S. and British governments, has been linked to a string of high-profile and destructive cyber attacks dating back more than a decade. The December attack on Poland occurred on the tenth anniversary of the Sandworm-linked destructive malware attack on the Ukrainian power grid, “which resulted in the first-ever malware-facilitated blackout,” the ESET researchers said Friday.