Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Business

Russian ministry requests lifting of Roblox ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Russian ministry requests lifting of Roblox ban

Russian ministry requests lifting of Roblox ban
A boy poses for a photo while holding a smartphone in front of a screen displaying characters of the U.S. children's video game Roblox, in this illustration taken December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Illustration
Russian ministry requests lifting of Roblox ban
A boy poses for a photo while holding a game pad in front of a screen displaying the logo of the U.S. children's gaming platform Roblox, in this illustration taken December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Illustration
Russian ministry requests lifting of Roblox ban
A boy poses for a photo while holding a smartphone in front of a screen displaying a character of the U.S. children's video game Roblox, in this illustration taken December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Illustration
09 Jun 2026 11:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW, June 9 : Russia's digital ministry said on Tuesday it had asked law enforcement to support lifting a ban on the U.S. gaming platform Roblox RBLX.N, based on assurances that the company would provide extra protection for young users and comply with Russian law.

The communications watchdog Roskomnadzor announced the ban last December on grounds of child safety, annoying some Russian users and even sparking a rare protest in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

"In connection with the guarantees of responsible conduct in the Russian market provided by Roblox, the Ministry of Digital Development, together with Roskomnadzor, has appealed to the relevant law enforcement authorities with a request to support the lifting of restrictions," the ministry said in a statement.

It said Roblox would impose age-based access restrictions on certain games and implement other measures to prevent the spread of harmful content. 

In the wake of the ban, Roblox said it would be willing to make changes to some of its features in Russia. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement