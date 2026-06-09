Russian ministry requests lifting of Roblox ban

MOSCOW, June 9 : Russia's digital ministry said on Tuesday it had asked law enforcement to support lifting a ban on the U.S. gaming platform Roblox RBLX.N, based on assurances that the company would provide extra protection for young users and comply with Russian law.

The communications watchdog Roskomnadzor announced the ban last December on grounds of child safety, annoying some Russian users and even sparking a rare protest in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

"In connection with the guarantees of responsible conduct in the Russian market provided by Roblox, the Ministry of Digital Development, together with Roskomnadzor, has appealed to the relevant law enforcement authorities with a request to support the lifting of restrictions," the ministry said in a statement.

It said Roblox would impose age-based access restrictions on certain games and implement other measures to prevent the spread of harmful content.

In the wake of the ban, Roblox said it would be willing to make changes to some of its features in Russia.