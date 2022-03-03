Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russian news channel RT to broadcast on Rumble after Big Tech curbs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russian news channel RT to broadcast on Rumble after Big Tech curbs

Russian news channel RT to broadcast on Rumble after Big Tech curbs

FILE PHOTO: RT app is seen on a smartphone in front of RT and Sputnik logo in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Mar 2022 11:12PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 11:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian state-controlled news network RT said on Thursday it will begin broadcasting on Rumble, a YouTube-like video site, after tech companies including Meta Platforms and Twitter have restricted access to RT following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tech companies in recent days have moved to restrict Russian state-controlled media including RT and Sputnik in response to requests from governments and calls to prevent the spread of Russia propaganda. Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

Streaming media company Roku removed the app for RT from its Roku Channel Store in Europe, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week.

Facebook owner Meta said on Tuesday it was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts.

Rumble is a video site popular among U.S. political conservatives.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us