Russian prosecutors ask court to name Meta as "extremist organisation" - Interfax
Russian prosecutors ask court to name Meta as "extremist organisation" - Interfax

FILE PHOTO: Meta logo is placed on a Russian flag in this illustration taken February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Mar 2022 08:30PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 08:30PM)
Prosecutors have asked a Russian court to designate Facebook's parent organisation Meta Platforms as an "extremist organisation," Interfax reported on Friday.

The state prosecutor also asked Russia's communications watchdog to restrict access to Meta's Instagram social networking service.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Meta would allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine .

Another Russian news agency, TASS, reported that Russian investigators had opened a case about Meta's actions.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Source: Reuters

