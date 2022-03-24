Logo
Russian regulator blocks Google News, cites Ukraine conflict -Interfax
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, is reflected in a laptop screen showing Google start page, in this picture illustration taken May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration/File Photo

24 Mar 2022 03:24AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 04:00AM)
:Russia's communications regulator has blocked Alphabet's news aggregator Google News, accusing it of allowing access to what it calls fake material about the country's military operation in Ukraine, Interfax news agency said on Wednesday.

Interfax said Roskomnadzor, the regulator, had acted on a request from the office of Russia's prosecutor general.

"The American online news resource in question provided access to numerous publications and materials containing inauthentic and publicly important information about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine," Interfax quoted the regulator as saying.

A new Russian law makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the Russian military.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Paresh Dave, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

