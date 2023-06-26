Rouble opens at 15-month low against dollar after aborted mutiny

The Russian rouble opened at a near 15-month low against the dollar in early morning trade on Monday (Jun 26), responding for the first time to an aborted mutiny by heavily armed mercenaries over the weekend.

By 4.15am GMT (12.15pm, Singapore time), the rouble was 2.1 per cent weaker against the dollar at 86.50, after earlier hitting 87.2300, its weakest point since late March 2022.

It had lost 2.2 per cent to trade at 94.37 versus the euro and shed 2.1 per cent against the yuan to 11.95.

Russian mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin withdrew from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don overnight on Saturday under a deal that halted their rapid advance on Moscow but left unanswered questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.