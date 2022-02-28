Russian rouble tumbles to record low

SINGAPORE: The Russian rouble tumbled to a record low against the US dollar on Monday (Feb 28), after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions over the weekend to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including sanctions on the country's currency reserves.

The dollar/rouble rate was up 41.5 per cent at a record 119 per dollar, in Asian trading. So far this month, the dollar is up 53.77 per cent versus rouble.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, in response to Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Russia's central bank announced a slew of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets, as it scrambled to manage the fallout of the sanctions that will block some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

The central bank said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market, launch a repurchase auction with no limits and ease restrictions on banks' open foreign currency positions.