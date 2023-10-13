Logo
Russian tech firm Astra raises $36 million in Moscow IPO
Business

Russian tech firm Astra raises $36 million in Moscow IPO

13 Oct 2023 03:06PM
MOSCOW : Russian technology company Astra on Friday said it had raised 3.5 billion roubles ($35.9 million) in an initial public offering on Moscow Exchange, pricing at the upper end of its range in a debut populated by retail investors.

Astra said it set the price at 333 roubles per share, corresponding to a market value of 69.9 billion roubles.

Astra dominates Russia's operating system (OS) market with its Astra Linux software. It offers a range of software solutions to Russian government entities and state companies, including those in critical infrastructure, many of which were deprived of access to Western technology after Russia started what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

($1 = 97.4875 roubles)

Source: Reuters

