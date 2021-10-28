Logo
Russian tech firm VK downgrades 2021 revenue forecast
28 Oct 2021 03:19PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 03:14PM)
MOSCOW : Russian internet group VK downgraded its full-year revenue guidance to 124-127 billion roubles (US$1.75-1.80 billion) on Thursday, citing a high base effect related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its previous 2021 revenue forecast was for growth of 18-21per cent to 127-130 billion roubles.

VK, formerly Mail.Ru Group until a rebranding this month, reported a 19per cent rise in third-quarter consolidated revenue to 30.4 billion roubles, which it said was supported by appetite for online advertising and educational technology.

(US$1 = 70.6750 roubles)

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina and Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

