Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russians' demand for VPNs skyrockets after Meta block
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russians' demand for VPNs skyrockets after Meta block

Russians' demand for VPNs skyrockets after Meta block
FILE PHOTO: The coat of arms of Russia is reflected in a laptop screen in this picture illustration taken February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russians' demand for VPNs skyrockets after Meta block
FILE PHOTO: A 3D model of the Facebook logo is seen in front of a Russian flag in this photo illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Russians' demand for VPNs skyrockets after Meta block
FILE PHOTO: Meta and Facebook logos are seen in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
15 Mar 2022 12:05AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 12:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

As Russia blocked access to Meta Platforms Inc's flagship social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, demand from internet users for tools to skirt the restrictions skyrocketed, data from a monitoring firm showed.

Instagram access in Russia was cut from Monday in response to Meta's decision last week to allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as "Death to the Russian invaders". Facebook was already banned over what Moscow said were restrictions on access to Russian media there.

On the eve of the Instagram ban, demand for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) that encrypt data and obscure where a user is located spiked 2,088per cent higher than the daily average demand in mid-February, data from monitoring firm Top10VPN showed.

Russia has been targeted by unprecedented western sanctions over its actions in Ukraine and is battling to control the flow of information, stifling foreign social media firms with traffic slowdowns and, in the case of Facebook and Instagram, outright bans.

Demand for VPNs had already been on the rise in the region as Russian and Ukrainian websites fell victim to cyber attacks.

Russia banned several VPNs last year, but has failed to block them entirely, as part of a wider campaign critics say stifles internet freedom.

Top10VPN's data analysis of more than 6,000 entries to Russia's central registry of blocked websites found that 203 news sites and 97 foreign exchange and crypto sites are currently blocked in Russia.

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Monday said the number of cyber attacks against the IT systems and infrastructure of the Russian government had sharply increased since Feb. 24.

It warned perpetrators that cyber attacks may lead to criminal consequences.

(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us