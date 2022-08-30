Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia's anti-monopoly service approves Yandex-VK internet deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia's anti-monopoly service approves Yandex-VK internet deal

Russia's anti-monopoly service approves Yandex-VK internet deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian internet group Yandex is pictured at the company's headquarter in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

30 Aug 2022 11:28PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 12:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW :Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) on Tuesday granted approval to technology companies Yandex and VK to proceed with an asset-swap deal but with some terms aimed at preserving competition.

Yandex last week agreed to sell its news aggregator, content platform Zen and homepage yandex.ru to state-controlled VK in a move that is expected to tighten the government's grip on the internet.

"The operator of these platforms will be obliged ... to ask for and receive users' consent to process personal data for each service separately," the FAS said in a statement.

As part of the deal, Yandex will acquire VK's food delivery service Delivery Club, complementing its own Yandex.Eda. The FAS said Yandex must not take measures aimed at reducing restaurants' use of Delivery Club or other third-party services.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.