Russia's central banker in charge of digital payments system resigns

MOSCOW : The Russian central bank's First Deputy Governor Olga Skorobogatova, who was in charge of the regulator's digital projects including the digital rouble and the domestic payments system, has resigned, the bank said on Thursday.

Skorobogatova, a former executive at the Russian arm of France's Societe General, joined the central bank in 2014. She is widely credited for the fast digital development of the Russian banking sector and creation of the domestic payments system.

The central bank stressed that digital infrastructure, created by Skorobogatova, helped the Russian financial sector withstand Western sanctions imposed after the start of the military action in Ukraine in 2022.

"Her strategic vision and ability to implement complex technological solutions have allowed for the creation of an advanced payment infrastructure in Russia, of which we can be proud," the central bank said.

"The true value of this infrastructure for the country became evident in 2022," it added. Skorobogatova is subject to U.S. sanctions. She will be replaced by her former subordinate Zulfia Kakhrumanova.