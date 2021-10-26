Russia's Delimobil targets over US$900 million valuation in US IPO

Russian car-sharing company Delimobil Holding SA said on Monday (Oct 25) it would look to raise as much as US$240 million in a U.S. initial public offering at a valuation of more than US$900 million.

The company plans to sell 20 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) priced between US$10 and US$12 apiece. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

Delimobil was founded in 2015 and is one of Russia's biggest car-sharing providers with a fleet of over 18,000 vehicles in 11 cities. It first announced IPO plans in 2019.

A clutch of companies from the country has gone public this year, clocking the fastest flurry in Russian stock-market listings under the sanctions era that began after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

UBS predicted earlier this year that Russian listing volumes could hit US$10 billion this year.

Delimobil's revenue rose to 4.93 billion roubles (US$70.65 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 2.25 billion roubles a year earlier.

It expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DMOB".

BofA Securities, Citigroup and VTB Capital are the lead underwriters for the offering.

