Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia's MTS, Korea's KT Corp to partner on data centres, AI
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia's MTS, Korea's KT Corp to partner on data centres, AI

Russia's MTS, Korea's KT Corp to partner on data centres, AI

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the MTS company logo outside a MTS shop in St.Petersburg March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

09 Feb 2022 08:51PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 09:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russia's largest mobile operator MTS on Wednesday said it had signed a deal with South Korea's KT Corp to develop data centres, AI-based solutions and media content projects.

MTS is one of several Russian companies developing services beyond its core business, including MTS Bank, e-commerce and streaming service KION. In December it signed a deal to acquire biometrics company VisionLabs.

MTS in a statement said it plans to leverage telecom service provider KT's experience as a data centre operator in building and managing MTS's cloud facilities in Russia.

"In addition, the companies plan to strengthen their strategic partnership in developing joint solutions leveraging AI technology, combining KT's GiGa Genie voice recognition service and MTS AI's solutions in video analytics," the statement said.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Porter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us