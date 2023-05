MOSCOW : Russian electronics retailer M.Video said its adjusted net loss shrunk 10.2 per cent in 2022 to 6.7 billion roubles ($83 million), as overall sales fell because of economic uncertainty.

The company said revenue was down 15.5 per cent to 402.5 billion roubles in results presented under International Accounting Standard 17.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 69.5 per cent to 15.5 billion roubles, the company said.

($1 = 80.4000 roubles)