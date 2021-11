Russian payment services provider Qiwi upgraded its forecast on Tuesday due to volume growth in money remittances and financial services.

The company now expects adjusted net profit to decrease 10- 15per cent in 2021 compared to a previous forecast of 15-30per cent decline year-on-year.

Qiwi said its third-quarter adjusted net profit fell 17.4per cent year-on-year to 2.71 billion roubles (US$36.21 million).

(US$1 = 74.8330 roubles)

