Russia's Sakhalin, Japan's Mitsubishi sign memorandum on decarbonisation
08 Sep 2021 09:39PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 09:37PM)
MOSCOW : Russia's eastern Sakhalin region, which is aiming to become carbon-neutral by 2025, and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp have signed a memorandum to cooperate on de-carbonisation, the Sakhalin administration said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the local authorities planned to set up large-scale production of hydrogen for exports. It also said carbon capture and storage technologies were an "important part" of de-carbonisation.

Sakhalin governor Valery Limarenko said in the statement Mitsubishi would look into the possibilities of using new technologies in a planned hub of hydrogen businesses in the region.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

