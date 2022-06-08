Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia's Sberbank to close gaming unit as restrictions bite
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia's Sberbank to close gaming unit as restrictions bite

08 Jun 2022 11:35PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 11:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia's dominant lender Sberbank on Wednesday said it would close its gaming unit, SberGames, due to external restrictions on Russian developers, as Western sanctions force the company to scale back in areas beyond banking.

Sberbank has been developing its non-financial businesses such as e-commerce, technology and cloud services in an attempt to combat shrinking margins, and although it maintains a presence in several other sectors, its gaming efforts will fall by the wayside.

"Due to external restrictions for Russian developers on the global market, Sber has taken the decision to close its gaming business," Sberbank said in a statement.

The Kommersant daily in early May cited a source as saying that SberGames may have to close as it faced difficulties in distributing its games since Apple and Alphabet's Google limited access to their application stores.

"SberGames is stopping hiring new employees and launching new projects," Sberbank said. "It is planned that some SberGames employees will move to work in other departments of the bank and the company's ecosystem."

Sberbank, hit with blocking sanctions by the United States and United Kingdom and losing access to the SWIFT global payments system, has exited most of its European markets and been forced to make some dollar-denominated debt repayments in roubles as the West targets Russia's key institutions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us