Russia's Sberbank launches mobile money transfers to China
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's largest lender Sberbank in one of its offices in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

01 Feb 2022 11:18PM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 11:18PM)
MOSCOW : Russia's largest lender Sberbank on Tuesday said it had launched money transfers to Alipay wallets in China using phone numbers.

State-controlled Sberbank, which has customers in 18 countries, launched the service together with Western Union. For a transfer fee of 1per cent, customers can credit an Alipay account in Chinese yuan with just the recipient's full name and phone number.

"We have added one more country to the geography of Sber's cross-border transfers today. I am certain that remittances to China will be sought after among our clients," said Leonid Shnyr, Sberbank's director of payments and transfers.

Inter-bank transfers using a mobile number are common in Russia. Sberbank now offers cross-border transfers in more than 30 countries. Other Russian banks, such as online-only Tinkoff also offer similar services.

Alipay is part of Alibaba Group.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Source: Reuters

