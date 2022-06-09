Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia's Sberbank suspends settlements in yuan for corporate clients
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia's Sberbank suspends settlements in yuan for corporate clients

Russia's Sberbank suspends settlements in yuan for corporate clients

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sberbank in Moscow, Russia December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

09 Jun 2022 04:48AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 04:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian lender Sberbank suspended settlements in yuan for corporate clients from June 7, the bank said on Wednesday.

"Currently, the bank is working with Chinese partners on solving the situation and renewal of the settlements," a company spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear what lead to the stoppage of the operations in the Chinese currency.

According to several sources, Sberbank also has had difficulties in processing payments in Indian rupees as well.

The bank has said on Tuesday that Indian Potash Ltd and Belarusian Potash Company have been in discussions about settlement details of a potash sale deal in rupees and denied it was responsible for holding up the payments.

Russian companies have tried to cut a number of deals in U.S. dollars and euros in response to sanctions over Moscow's role in Ukraine's conflict.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us