Sibur, Russia's largest petrochemical producer, said on Friday that it needed to revise its strategy for developing the Amur Gas Chemical Complex with its Chinese partner Sinopec, and that a decision on the matter would be made soon.

Sources told Reuters in March that the state-run Sinopec Group had suspended talks on a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing venture in Russia.

