Russia's top carmaker Avtovaz looks to secure chip supplies amid sanctions threat
Employees work at the assembly line of the LADA Izhevsk automobile plant, part of the Avtovaz Group, in Izhevsk, Russia February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Stolyarov
22 Feb 2022 07:14PM (Updated: 22 Feb 2022 08:31PM)
IZHEVSK, Russia : Russia's top carmaker Avtovaz, controlled by France's Renault, is looking to secure alternative supplies of electronic chips in case U.S. sanctions curb deliveries to Moscow, the company's chief executive said.

The White House has told the U.S. chip industry to be ready for new restrictions on exports to Russia if Moscow attacks Ukraine, including potentially blocking Russia's access to global electronics supplies.

"Of course we are also investigating possibilities to find alternatives in the case of sanctions," Nicolas Maure, CEO of Avtovaz, told reporters.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

