Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia's VTB attracts yuan deposits worth $1.7 billion this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Russia's VTB attracts yuan deposits worth $1.7 billion this year

Russia's VTB attracts yuan deposits worth $1.7 billion this year

The logo of VTB bank is seen on the bank's headquarters in Tehran, Iran, May 23, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

18 Oct 2023 07:42PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russian state-owned bank VTB said on Wednesday it had attracted yuan-denominated customer deposits worth a total of 12.5 billion yuan ($1.71 billion) this year, as sanctions reduced the appeal of dollar and euro holdings.

Shunned by the West since sending its troops to Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow is turning increasingly to Beijing, with President Vladimir Putin this week meeting President Xi Jinping in China.

As well as sharply raising its use of the yuan, Russia has increased energy supplies to China and started selling more Chinese-branded cars as Western automakers depart.

VTB's yuan deposits are up nearly 90 per cent so far this year, with customers preferring short-term deposits of three to six months, the bank said.

"Customers with savings in dollars and euros are striving to convert to 'soft' currencies - first and foremost, the yuan," said VTB's Natalia Tuchkova, head of the savings department. "This instrument is attracting increasing interest from the population.

"For example, the Chinese currency at VTB already accounts for almost a third of the total volume of retail deposits in foreign currency."

VTB anticipates its dollar and euro deposits will shrink to almost zero by the end of 2025.

($1 = 7.3158 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.